Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Public Storage in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSA. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.13.

Public Storage stock opened at $275.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $172.11 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Public Storage by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

