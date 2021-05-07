Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Receives $39.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

NILSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel stock opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

