PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($2.06) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.93). William Blair also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.67) EPS.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. The firm had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.91.

Shares of PTCT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.98. The stock had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $590,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 163.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 370,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

