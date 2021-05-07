PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
PTXKY traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $4.35.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile
