PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PTXKY traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $4.35.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile

PT XL Axiata Tbk provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company offers cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet service provider, voice over Internet protocol, content provider, money remitter service, e-money issuance services, and Internet interconnection services.

