ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Position Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000.

Shares of TBT stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

