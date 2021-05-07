PROS (NYSE:PRO) Shares Gap Down to $40.95

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.95, but opened at $39.42. PROS shares last traded at $41.21, with a volume of 2,848 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PROS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. PROS’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $105,190.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,176.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PROS by 70.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PROS by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,497,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,004,000 after acquiring an additional 113,376 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

