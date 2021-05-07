Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $176.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a neutral rating and set a $176.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.47.

PFPT opened at $171.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.28. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $174.25. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Proofpoint by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Proofpoint by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

