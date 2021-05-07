Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PLD. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Shares of PLD traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,205. The firm has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $116.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 3.3% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Prologis by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 101,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 10.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 183.5% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,913 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Prologis by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

