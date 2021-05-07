PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for PROG in a report released on Sunday, May 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PROG’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PROG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.53. PROG has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%.

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

