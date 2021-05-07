Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 16,773 Shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) by 139.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Inuvo were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inuvo by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,457,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 817,625 shares during the period. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inuvo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INUV shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN INUV opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39. Inuvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inuvo, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inuvo news, COO Don Walker Barrett III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 594,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,191. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John B. Pisaris sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 497,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,369 shares of company stock valued at $176,158 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inuvo Profile

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices and channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.