Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at $37,363,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $3,397,387.50. Insiders sold 152,168 shares of company stock worth $23,458,391 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

NYSE TRV opened at $160.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $161.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

