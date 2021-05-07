Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) shares fell 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.88 and last traded at $35.88. 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.81.

PMCUF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pro Medicus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pro Medicus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

