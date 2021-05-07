Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.9% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $590.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $367.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.08, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $301.32 and a 52-week high of $648.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

