Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $811,698,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after buying an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after buying an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYK opened at $255.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

