Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $253.39 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $297.55 billion, a PE ratio of 95.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,198 shares of company stock worth $67,667,823. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

