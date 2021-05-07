Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Buys 3,299 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 2.9% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $169.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.83.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

