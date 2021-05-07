Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,981,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,138,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,847 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.47. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $39.82 and a 12-month high of $64.36.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.