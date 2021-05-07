Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 145 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. Betterment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,957,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 538.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $103.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $68.41 and a 52 week high of $104.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.12.

