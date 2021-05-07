Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,999 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $339,280,000 after buying an additional 3,141,127 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,593,980 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $124,522,000 after buying an additional 650,260 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,895 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $183,480,000 after buying an additional 527,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.6% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,427,739 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $111,535,000 after acquiring an additional 485,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average is $77.79. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

