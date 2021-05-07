Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,005,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 93,783.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 136,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 135,986 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $942,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWA stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $26.49.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

