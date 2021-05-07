Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 6,757 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.46.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

