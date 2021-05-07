Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

NYSE PRMW opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jay Wells sold 38,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $662,709.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $672,864.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,264,578.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 330,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,726. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

