Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Insider Acquires $68,355.00 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 4,650 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,532.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Primis Financial stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the first quarter worth about $2,109,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Primis Financial Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

