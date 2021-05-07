Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Raised to C$134.00 at National Bankshares

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Premium Brands to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$130.43.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

TSE PBH traded up C$0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$121.55. 25,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,347. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.48. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$74.84 and a 1-year high of C$123.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$119.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$106.70.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 5.3200005 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.