Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PMOIY. Investec cut Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays started coverage on Premier Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Premier Oil stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 108,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. Premier Oil has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.75.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

