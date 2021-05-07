Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PMOIY. Barclays started coverage on Premier Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Investec downgraded Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMOIY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.32. 108,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,959. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.17 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.86. Premier Oil has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.75.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

