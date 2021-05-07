Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Preferred Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

