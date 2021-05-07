Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PD. National Bank Financial raised Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

PD stock opened at C$33.36 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$12.80 and a twelve month high of C$36.18. The company has a market cap of C$443.82 million and a PE ratio of -3.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$201.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -6.2600001 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.