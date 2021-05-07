Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRAX. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of PRAX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,333. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). Analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

