PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.14.

PSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of PSK stock traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$13.62. 141,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,368. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 75.20. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$7.83 and a 12-month high of C$14.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$47.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 136.87%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

