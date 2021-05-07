Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective raised by analysts at Desjardins from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.80% from the stock’s previous close.

PWCDF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

PWCDF stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

