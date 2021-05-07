Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) VP Bradley Young Jenkins Sells 1,500 Shares

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at $490,589.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of POR opened at $50.31 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,164,000 after acquiring an additional 702,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,528,000 after purchasing an additional 338,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Portland General Electric by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,963,000 after purchasing an additional 199,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 878,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,582,000 after purchasing an additional 83,994 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

