Portion Price Hits $0.0752 on Top Exchanges (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Portion has a total market capitalization of $10.77 million and $317,101.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Portion has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Portion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0752 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Portion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00084323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00062105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.70 or 0.00785565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00101707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,975.82 or 0.08930310 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00046342 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,123,978 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Portion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.