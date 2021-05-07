Polkamarkets Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.75 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $31.02 million and $1.75 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00002333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00086610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00063942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.08 or 0.00783787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00101977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,063.11 or 0.08720288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00046777 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

