POA Trading Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. POA has a market capitalization of $25.96 million and $811,108.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0904 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, POA has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.
POA Coin Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 287,304,723 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
