Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pluristem Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Pluristem Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. 1,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,200. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts anticipate that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,122,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

