Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to post sales of $79.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.10 million. Plug Power reported sales of $40.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $463.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420.00 million to $518.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $740.06 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $785.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,653,117. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.59.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

