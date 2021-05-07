PlotX (PLOT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.14 Million

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlotX has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlotX has a total market cap of $6.82 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlotX Profile

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,039 coins. The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

