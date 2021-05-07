PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%.

Shares of AGS stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.13. 30,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,884. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $332.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 3.48.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.72 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

