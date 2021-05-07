Pixelworks Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 5,509 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 902% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $46,174.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,035.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Pixelworks by 421.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pixelworks by 131.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Pixelworks by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.21. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 51.96% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.