Pirl (PIRL) Price Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $288,047.46 and approximately $357.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,712.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,460.75 or 0.06102276 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.75 or 0.02498134 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $359.36 or 0.00633653 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.27 or 0.00249105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.75 or 0.00856521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.01 or 0.00733539 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.63 or 0.00560065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005022 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.