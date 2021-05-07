Pirelli & C.’s (PLLIF) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pirelli & C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Pirelli & C. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLLIF opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. Pirelli & C. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers automotive products under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle products under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Pirelli & C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pirelli & C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.