Piper Sandler Weighs in on Redwood Trust, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Redwood Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RWT. TheStreet upgraded Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.19.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.51%.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,712,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,708,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 942,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,278,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 901,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 147,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

