Piper Sandler Weighs in on Primis Financial Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRST)

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Primis Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.15.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of FRST stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Primis Financial has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $16.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.

In other Primis Financial news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $68,355.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,532.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $6,149,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $5,384,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,226,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $822,000.

Primis Financial Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

