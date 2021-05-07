Piper Sandler Trims Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Target Price to $184.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.22.
Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.59. 1,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,038. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.80. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $105.49 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 369,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,551,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
