Piper Sandler Trims Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Target Price to $184.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.22.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.59. 1,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,038. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.80. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $105.49 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 369,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,551,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.