Piper Sandler Cuts Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Price Target to $97.00

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on REGI. Truist boosted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital lowered Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.46.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,696,000 after buying an additional 359,502 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,169,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,774,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,456,000 after purchasing an additional 178,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

