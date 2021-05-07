Piper Sandler Boosts Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target to $45.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.78% from the company’s current price.

TRHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

NASDAQ TRHC traded up $4.59 on Friday, reaching $47.26. The stock had a trading volume of 27,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at $36,703,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $1,163,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,954,826.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,097 shares of company stock worth $2,279,466. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

