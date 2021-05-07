Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.37.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $237.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.89. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $240.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

