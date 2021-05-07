Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,426,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in American Express by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,086,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $99,329,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $156.88 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $157.51. The company has a market cap of $126.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.43.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

