Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $264 million-$272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.23 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ping Identity from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ping Identity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.06.

Shares of PING stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,617. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.43, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 11,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $390,928.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,396.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,751 shares of company stock valued at $673,058 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

